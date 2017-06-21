Hockey 101: Inside the 2018 Olympic venues

Hockey 101: Inside the 2018 Olympic venues

NBC Olympics.com Published:
View from inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre in PyeongChang as a game is being played

Olympic hockey has two new homes built especially for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

The first is the 10,000 seat Gangneung Hockey Centre, situated in the Gangneung Coastal Cluster, overlooking the Sea of Japan on South Korea’s east coast. The Gangneung Coastal Cluster also features venues for figure skating, speed skating and short track.

Roughly three miles away, the second venue for hockey, named after the Catholic university campus on which it sits, Kwandong Hockey Centre offers a more intimate, 6,000 seat venue for Olympic spectators.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s