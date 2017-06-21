Having uncut grass could cost you

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s summer, and with the fertilizer on your lawn, your grass is growing faster. However, some towns, such as South Hadley, have bylaws that hand-out fines for long grass.

South Hadley’s bylaw went into effect in 2015. You could be fined $100 if your grass grows higher than six inches. Not paying it may result in a lien on your house.

It is called the “good neighbor bylaw,” and it is enforced by the town’s health and police departments.

Springfield and Chicopee both have similar ordinances. Springfield’s limit is six inches, but fines start at $50 and can go up to $300 for multiple offenses. Chicopee has a 10” limit.

Code enforcement officials say that the problem is not just the length of the grass, but the rules are also meant to keep out field mice, as well as ticks and other insects.

The bottom line is that you should be a good neighbor and cut your grass on a regular basis.