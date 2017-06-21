Free outdoor movies being offered at Springfield parks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new option for family fun entertainment in Springfield this summer!

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office announced Wednesday that public movie nights will be held in Springfield parks, beginning next month.

The movies will be played on a giant, inflatable projector screen. For three weeks, movies will play on Mondays at Kenefick Park, Wednesdays at Blunt Park, and Fridays at Forest Park. The movies all start at 8:15 P.M., and they are all free of charge.

“It’s something that we’ve wanted to do for a while, and I think it just goes to the direction the city is heading in. The mayor has got us on a good financial footing, so we can add these programs,” said Patrick Sullivan, the city’s Executive Director of Parks, Building, and Recreation Management.

Here is the full schedule for the “Movies in the Park” series:

Monday, July 17- Kenefick Park: Homeward Bound

Wednesday, July 19- Blunt Park: Homeward Bound

Friday, July 21- Forest Park: Homeward Bound

Monday, July 24- Kenefick Park: Tarzan

Wednesday, July 26- Blunt Park: Tarzan

Friday, July 28- Forest Park: Tarzan

Monday, July 31- Kenefick Park: Up

Wednesday, August 2- Blunt Park: Up

Friday, August 4- Forest Park: Up