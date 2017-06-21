Chicopee City Council approves $1.5M to tax levy

The order was approved Tuesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City Council approved an order from Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos on Tuesday night, to use $1,500,000 in free cash to apply to the tax levy.

The mayor’s office said this is an effort to minimalize the impact the increase in the fiscal year 2018 budget will have on tax payers.

“I appreciate the City Council’s support during the budget process,” Mayor Kos stated. “With increases in insurance costs, the need to assist the School Department to address their budget deficit, and other increases, we are looking at a 3.1 percent ($5,687,141.27 million) increase in spending in comparison with the 2017 fiscal year.”

