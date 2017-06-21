Candlelight vigil held for missing Berkshire County woman

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of friends, family and loved ones gathered in Easthampton Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil for a missing Berkshire County woman.

Thirty-nine year old Joanne Ringer disappeared from her Clarksburg home on March 2. Her car was discovered in Easthampton four days later.

She is presumed to have been murdered.

Ringer’s close friend is hoping that Wednesday’s event sheds new light on the unsolved case.

“What we’re hoping is that somebody out there might have some information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it is, any information is important,” Kendra Rossi of Easthampton told 22News.

Ringer’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide, but her husband, the main suspect in her death, died of an apparent suicide April 7.