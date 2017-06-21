Bob ‘The Bike Man’ makes another special delivery to local school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob ‘The Bike Man’ Charland is back at it again, bringing joy and a set of wheels to local kids who may otherwise never ride a bicycle.

Hours of elbow grease and wrench turning at the Lyndale Garage culminated in yet another special delivery Wednesday morning, this time to the Boland School in Springfield.

The delivery was a surprise for students at the school, who were taken to the gymnasium where they unexpectedly waited for their bikes.

Charland told 22News he and his “Pedal Thru Youth” crew has donated more than 200 bikes in the last two months alone. Since 22News began telling his story back in April, he says he has received countless donations of both new and old bicycles to go toward his cause.

Earlier this year, Charland was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease, a terminal illness that hasn’t slowed him down. Watch highlights from today’s bike delivery on 22News at Noon and Starting at 5:00 p.m.!

