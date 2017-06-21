Four homeless in Springfield fire

The fire started in a vacant 3rd-floor apartment

Barry Kriger

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters made quick work of a fire in the third floor of a three story building in the city’s Lower Forest Park section Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire started at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the top floor at 32-34 Longhill Street.

Leger said four tenants were displaced.  No one was injured.

22News cameras captured video of smoke coming out of a third-floor window that had been smashed out by firefighters.  Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland said the third floor apartment was vacant.

Springfield Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

