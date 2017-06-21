21 local recruits graduate from state’s firefighter training program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-one recruits are now ready to begin their careers as firefighters.

Two women and 19 men graduated Wednesday from the state’s “Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program” in Springfield. For 50 days, these men and women undergo an intensive training program that teaches them the basic skills they need as firefighters.

One graduate told 22News he’s excited for his first day on the job.

“Here at the academy, we’ve been prepared to hit the ground running,” Gregory Pray told 22News. “Tomorrow is the first day on the job. We’re going to do some training, very excited and very confident about the skills I learned here at the academy to go ahead and start my job tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s graduates represent eight local departments: Chicopee, Easthampton, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield.