Westfield mother sentenced to jail after baby’s alleged overdose

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman whose one-year-old baby was allegedly treated for a heroin overdose last year has been sentenced to jail time.

Shannon Lea pleaded guilty on June 2 to reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the suspected overdose. She was sentenced to six months jail time at the Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

Lea took her baby to Baystate Noble Hospital in March 2016 after the child allegedly choked on something. While initially protected by the 9-1-1 Good Samaritan law (which protects individuals who seeks medical assistance for an overdose), a later investigation uncovered empty bags of heroin and syringes inside Lea’s home.

The baby survived and was placed into state custody.

