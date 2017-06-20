Westfield making changes to its middle schools

Schools soon to be separated by grade level, rather than geography

By Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Public Schools are making some major changes. Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, Westfield will have one fifth and sixth grade intermediate school, plus one seventh and eighth grade middle school for the entire district.

This will replace the city’s two sixth through eighth-grade middle schools.

The Westfield School Committee approved this change Monday night.

Superintendent of Schools Stefan Czaporowski told 22News they surveyed the community, and about 70% of residents supported the change.

“We also interviewed staff at our middle schools, staff at our elementary schools, and students in (grades) four, five, and six to get their feedback that pretty much they wanted the district to move, too,” Czaporowski said.

This does come with a cost- it is estimated to cost taxpayers about $400,000 more per year, due to busing.

