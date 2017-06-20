West Springfield police looking for suspect in bank fraud/larceny case

Woman allegedly tried to steal $3,500 from another person's bank account

By Published:
west springfield bank fraud suspect
Image Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are hoping that members of the public can help them identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal about $3,500 from another person’s bank account.

West Springfield police released images of the suspect on Tuesday.

Detective Michael Kennedy told 22News that the attempted theft took place at a bank in town last Wednesday. Kennedy declined to name the bank specifically.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black woman.

If you can identify her, or have any other information on the case, you are asked to call Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 extension 229.

