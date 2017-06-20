State residents celebrate 25 years of LGBTQ Youth Commission

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts leads the nation in LGBTQ policy change.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the only statewide LGBTQ youth commission in the country.

Residents from across Massachusetts gathered at the State House Tuesday to celebrate 25 years of the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth, a commission that seeks to influence policy change for members of their community.

At the ceremony, new members of the commission were sworn in by Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

Several young people spoke at the event and shared their struggles growing up as LGBTQ individuals, including bullying and fears going to school.

LGBTQ youth are 4 times as likely to skip school due to feeling unsafe than their non-LGBTQ peers.

“These young people work very hard to identify the challenges faced by these young people and bringing forth solutions to them,” Senate President Stan Rosenberg, (D) Amherst, told 22News.

Next fiscal year, the commission is pushing the state to provide LGBTQ cultural competency training.