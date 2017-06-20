Springfield native inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Above is WWLP file video of Kevin Collins retirement party.

(WWLP) – A Springfield native has been inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame.

According to USA Hockey, retired official Kevin Collins was a linesman for nearly 2,000 games in the NHL. He was part of the officiating crew in 296 Stanley Cup playoff games, which is the most by an American official. Collins was also an official at the 1998 Olympics and appeared in two NHL All-Star games.

Once Collins retired, he came back to western Massachusetts to celebrate with friends and colleagues. 22News was at the Chicopee Moose Club for his retirement party, where he said his dad always inspired him to be the best.

“One of the things he always said was ‘Whatever you choose to do in life, it doesn’t matter. It’s how you do it,'” Collins said. “If you are best at it, you’ll be successful.”

He will be honored, along with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class, at the 45th U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction dinner.