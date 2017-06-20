Ray Ash Park Pool in Chicopee being re-opened for summer fun

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With summer officially beginning Wednesday, the City of Chicopee has something to look forward to this weekend!

After 18 months of work, the Ray Ash Park Pool in the city’s Aldenville neighborhood will be open to the public, starting Saturday.

The $1.8 million renovation represents one of several projects at Chicopee pools. Mayor Richard Kos told 22News that he is extremely happy to give his community not one, but five pools to stay cool during the summer months.

“So for a city this size to have three outdoor pools, then we also make available with two high schools- those pools as well for family recreational swim at times- together, complementary, there are five very wonderful facilities,” Kos said.

The Ray Ash Park pool has lanes in the deep end, and a ramp leading into the pool for people who need it. There are also benches and a sitting area around the pool that people can use.

With temperatures forecasted to be in the 80s this weekend, the pool opening could not have come at a better time!