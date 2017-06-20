Raccoon rescued from Northampton storm drain

Raccoon is doing well, police say.

Photo courtesy Northampton Police Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon trying to stay afloat in a Northampton storm drain was rescued Tuesday morning.

According to Northampton police, a pedestrian called in around 7:00 a.m. to report a splashing noise coming from inside the storm drain on Vernon Street.

Photo courtesy Northampton Police Department

When the Northampton Animal Control officer got there, police say she realized there was a raccoon down in the drain trying to swim and stay above water.

With the help of Northampton DPW, the raccoon was rescued and brought to Berkshire Wildlife Services where he is said to be doing well.

“We want to thank the pedestrian who was walking by and for the quick response from our city employees, so that this guy could be rescued so quickly,” Northampton police wrote in a post.

