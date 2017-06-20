PVTA holds public hearings on sixteen proposed bus route changes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A budget deficit is forcing the PVTA to consider changing 16 bus routes.

PVTA is coming up $1.2-million short for the coming fiscal year, and next year’s state budget includes no funds for bus services.

The PVTA Advisory Board is holding public hearings, after which, any changes they approve would go into effect in late August or early September.

PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan told 22News, “The service that we are proposing are the ones that have been determined by the operational staff and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to be the ones to have the least impact on the riding public.”

You can let the PVTA know what you think about the proposed service changes to 16 bus routes. The public comment period ends July 11th.