Police searching for Sturbridge Walmart theft suspect

If you can identify the suspect, you're asked to call Sturbridge police.

Photo courtesy Sturbridge Police Department

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in the western Worcester County town of Sturbridge are looking to identify a man who they say stole from the local Walmart.

In a Facebook post, Sturbridge police said the suspect was seen on surveillance footage grabbing “one of the finest DVD players that money can buy” and leaving without paying for it.

Photo courtesy Sturbridge Police Department

The man then allegedly got into a car in the parking lot and left.

If you have any information, or can identify this man, you’re asked to call Sturbridge Police Officer David Fortier at 508-347-2525.

