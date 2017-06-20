Northampton receives more than $240,000 to fund 8 projects

This is part of the Green Communities Competitive Grant Program

By Published:
Northampton City Hall on Main Street. WWLP file image.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has received a Green Communities grant of more than $240,000.

Northampton’s Mayor’s Office said the $247,507 award is part of the Green Communities Competitive Grant Program, opened to cities and towns in Massachusetts with a Green Community designation. Northampton has been practicing this since May 2010.

“I’m extremely pleased that the City has received this award, these lighting upgrades in our city schools will not only help us reduce our energy cost but it will also continue our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to climate change,” Mayor David Narkewicz stated.

The money will be used to fund eight projects, including upgrading indoor and outdoor lighting to energy efficient LED technologies at six city schools.

The mayor’s office said these upgrades will help save the city $26,000 annually.

