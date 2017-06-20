New Springfield teachers contract approved

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield School Committee Tuesday night, unanimously approved a new teachers’ contract.

Springfield School Department Spokeswoman Azell Cavaan told 22News the agreement includes a compensation package that ensures all teacher salaries are increased to meet the average pay for teachers across western Massachusetts.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said the wages in this contract will allow Springfield to better compete in a very competitive market.

The contract is the result of 18 months of negotiations.