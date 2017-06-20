New end-of-life house opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A house for terminally ill people opened in Chicopee Tuesday.

The end-of-life home is the first of its kind in New England. It’s called the Harmony House, and is adopted from a similar style home in Cleveland, Ohio.

The founder, Ruth Willemain has been a hospice volunteer since 1999. She told 22News her goal is to make people from all walks of life feel comfortable during their last days.

“We become their surrogate family,” Willemain said. “So in a home like this, they can rise when they want, go to bed when they want, and have the meal that they want. If we don’t have it on hand we will go out and purchase it.”

The house has three bedrooms and is run by volunteers.Ruth said this is their temporary house and they’ll be opening a new house soon.

Visit Harmony House, if you would like to volunteer or donate.