Mom accused of attempting to smother baby

WCNC's Rachel Brown Published:
Mother arrested at North Carolina's Levine Children's Hospital after allegedly attempting to smother 1-year-old with pillow.

(WCNC) Police in Charlotte, North Carolina have arrested a woman after investigators said she attempted to smother her 1-year-old son with a pillow at Levine Children’s Hospital.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the hospital on Sunday in reference to an abused child. When officers arrived, they were told that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Maggie Dixon, had been alone in a room with her son when hospital staff was alerted to abnormalities in the child’s vital signs and fluctuations in his breathing.

Medical staff checked on the infant and then saw Dixon attempting to suffocate the child on video surveillance.

