MassWildlife urging residents: Don’t feed bears, keep them wild

Bears have been spotted in several western Massachusetts communities

Leaview Drive in Westfield Photo sent to reportit@wwlp.com by Tom Drewski

(WWLP) – Keep bears wild. It’s a warning to all Massachusetts residents after several reports of black bear sightings across the state, including here in western Massachusetts.

MassWildlife says in a wildlife advisory that they’re partnering with Massachusetts Environmental Police to remind everyone not to feed bears that come around their homes.

Tender moment captured between mother bear and cubs

Taking down bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and waiting until pick-up day to put trash outside are all things MassWildlife is recommending to keep bears away.

“Having emerged from dens in early spring with little in the way of natural foods, it is not unusual for bears to quickly learn that residential areas are ideal locations for an effortless meal of bird seed, suet, pet food, unsecured trash and compost,” Dave Wattles, MassWildlife Bear Project Leader, said in the advisory.

As a result, MassWildlife says bears can lose their natural fear of humans and create unsafe situations.

MassWildlife is also reminding residents to leave bears alone and to never follow them.

