LSD in breath freshener, Hulk ecstasy tablets seized in Route 2 traffic stop

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – Some $15,000 in drugs, including LSD hidden in mint breath freshener bottles, was seized following the search of a car that was pulled over on Route 2 in eastern Franklin County late last week.

Erving police posted on their official Facebook page that 26 year-old Sean D. O’Connor of Marblehead also allegedly had methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana concentrate (aka “shatter”), and marijuana in his car, which was searched Friday night.

According to police, a patrolling officer pulled O’Connor over on suspicion that he was driving with a suspended license. Upon investigation, the officer determined that this indeed was the case, and as a matter of policy, an inventory search of the car was conducted prior to it being towed away.

An Orange police officer and his dog “Okra” were called in to help with the search, after the Erving officer who made the stop found “several illegal narcotics, and packaging consistent with narcotics distribution.”

Ultimately, police say the search turned up drugs with a street value of $15,000, as well as $3,270 in cash.

Erving police say they were particularly concerned about the LSD that was inside the “Ice Drops” bottles, because there have been cases in the past where children have consumed the drug thinking it was breath freshener. Also, they say ecstasy tablets seized resembled a children’s chewable vitamin and were made in the shape of the Incredible Hulk.

O’Connor faces the following charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of LSD with intent to distribute

Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) with intent to distribute

Possession of THC with intent to distribut

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

He was held on $25,000 bail at the Franklin County Jail prior to his arraignment, after which time, he was released on bail.

Erving drug bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sean O'Connor. Image Courtesy: Erving Police Department Image Courtesy: Erving Police Department Image Courtesy: Erving Police Department