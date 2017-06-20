Local business owners want to see sales tax free holiday return

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sales tax holiday is a weekend many Massachusetts retailers and shoppers look forward to every year.

Last year, the state didn’t have one due to a decline in tax revenue. This year, many retailers are hoping to see its return.

According to the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, skipping last year’s sales tax holiday hurt local businesses and their sales.

John Borycka of Borys Furniture in Chicopee told 22News, bringing the sales tax holiday back would benefit his business. “It definitely helps out, people come in and you do better sales for the year with tax day. It gets people who were thinking about buying merchandise to get out there to get discounts and everybody makes out,” he said.

The tax free weekend lets shoppers make big purchases without paying the 6.25% sales tax, a tax that can put Massachusetts retailers at a disadvantage to their competition in neighboring states, including New Hampshire.

For shoppers like David Feeley of Springfield, the weekend is enough to pull him away from online shopping, and push him towards mom and pop stores. “I do some online shopping, but I don’t do everything online, I like to go to the stores, to be able to grab something and get in and out, so I think it would be good to have it again. It would be good for local consumers and what not,” he said.

Lawmakers still haven’t made a decision as to whether to have the sales tax free weekend this summer.