Local 5th grader to sing National Anthem before Red Sox game

Westfield NewsRoom Published: Updated:
Shea Braceland (The Westfield News)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Shea Braceland a 5th grade student at Westfield’s St. Mary’s Middle School will be performing the National Anthem at Fenway this Sunday for the Boston Red Sox.

Having just sung the National Anthem for NCAA D1 Men’s Lacrosse Semi Finals at Gillette on May 27, 2017, Shea will now take on a crowd of 35,000+ Red Sox fans.

Red Sox will face the California Angels at 1:35pm. Shea will also be performing with Dan Kane and Emma Henderson an exceptional talent at the Majestic Theatre on July 6th at 7:30pm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s