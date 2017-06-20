Leukemia patients receive gifts at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of leukemia patients were given gifts to help support them on their road to recovery.

Fifty patients received these blankets to keep themselves warm during treatment, while nearly a dozen kids received activity kits.

All of the donations were made by Steve Lewis Subaru, who has partnered with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society to help the sick in western Massachusetts.

As part of the Subaru Loves to Care campaign, the team delivered the gifts with personal messages of support.

“In honor of all the Steve Lewis Subaru customers who come in, we like to get involved in the community and support the programs that they support,” said Tracy Stearns of Steve Lewis Subaru.

Avital Carlis of Cooley Dickinson Hospital told 22News, “It takes a team and an entire group together, so having a pause to say, ‘There’s somebody else thinking about you, and caring about you,’ is really important.”

Throughout the month of June, Steve Lewis Subaru has participated in several local outreach programs including Relay for Life and the LukeStronger Golf Invitational.

Shortly after 22News left, all of the donations were given to the cancer patients. Out of respect, 22News kept cameras out of their rooms.