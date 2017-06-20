Inmates save guard

(WXIA) Six Georgia jail inmates are being praised after they helped save an officer who passed out during a work detail.

The officer was working security for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office work detail as they performed lawn maintenance at a cemetery when he collapsed.

Six of the inmates who were there jumped into action. They opened his shirt and removed the officer’s bulletproof vest so that they could perform CPR. One inmate grabbed the officer’s phone and dialed 911.

“When he started breathing, it was just real heavy and real fast,” said inmate Greg Williams.

“They really stepped up in a time of crisis and show that they care about my officers,” Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats said. “That really speaks a lot about my officers too, how they treat these inmates. They treat them like people. Like family.”

“When that happened, in my opinion, it wasn’t about who is in jail and who wasn’t,” Williams said. “It was about a man going down and we had to help him.”

