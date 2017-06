HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are looking for a bank robbery suspect from the United Bank robbery at Northampton Street in Holyoke at 11:40 a.m., Tuesday.

The suspect was wearing a Red Sox baseball hat, a dark blue jacket/top with possibly gray sweat pants.

You are asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900, if you have seen or have any information about the suspect.