Guilty plea for man who threatened to blow up UMass student’s dorm

Abdul Ismail taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

By Published: Updated:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A citizen of Ghana who prosecutors say threatened to blow up a UMass student’s dorm has pleaded guilty, but may not have to serve additional jail time. Federal immigration authorities, however, are now dealing with his case.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News that 27 year-old Abdul Ismail of Hadley pleaded guilty to a single count of threatening to commit a crime. In Eastern Hampshire District Court on Monday, Judge Thomas Estes placed Ismail’s sentence on file for a year. For Ismail, that means that if he stays out of legal trouble for the next year, no sentence will be imposed.

Carey says that on April 11, Ismail threatened a female UMass student who he was visiting, telling her that he was going to blow up her dormitory, among other things. Ismail was arrested by civil authorities the following day, and up until Monday had been held in jail on bail.

Following Monday’s court proceedings, Carey said that Ismail was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

