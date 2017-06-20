Gronk denies reports he spent $100K at Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) – Rob Gronkowski is denying reports that he spent $100,000 on a bar tab at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket this weekend.

TMZ Sports reports that they obtained the New England Patriots star’s receipt for him and his 20 man party crew at the Shrine nightclub inside the casino. In total, Gronk’s crew reportedly drank up 160 bottles of champagne, including 18 bottles of Ace of Spades Rose for $18,000, 15 bottles of Dom Perignon Rose for $27,000, 6 bottles of Grey Goose for $10,400, 45 orders of Maker’s Mark, 24 shots of Jim Beam Fire and 3 bottles of Don Julio 1942.

A PR representative for the Shrine Bar tells TMZ that the receipt is legit. While it is unclear who paid the bill, TMZ says it was most likely the casino.

Gronk himself took to Twitter to refute the story by tweeting:

Don't always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that. pic.twitter.com/2nzSfBk8pV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2017

TMZ says Gronkowki is expected to make more than $4 million next year.