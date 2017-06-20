Granby students to attend one elementary school

Currently, elementary grades are split between two schools

By Published: Updated:

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – In a little more than a year from now, all of Granby’s elementary school students will be attending the same school.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a school project that will bring all students in town from kindergarten through sixth grade under one roof.

The construction project is going on at the site of the East Meadow School, which is located next to Granby Junior-Senior High School. Currently, students in town attend the West Street School through the third grade, and then go to East Meadow for fourth through sixth grade.

The combined school will open in the fall of 2018.

22News anchor Kait Walsh was at Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, and will have details on the new school tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s