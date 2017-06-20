Granby students to attend one elementary school

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – In a little more than a year from now, all of Granby’s elementary school students will be attending the same school.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a school project that will bring all students in town from kindergarten through sixth grade under one roof.

The construction project is going on at the site of the East Meadow School, which is located next to Granby Junior-Senior High School. Currently, students in town attend the West Street School through the third grade, and then go to East Meadow for fourth through sixth grade.

The combined school will open in the fall of 2018.

