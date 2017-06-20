For the first time, teen vaping is on the decline

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Teen vaping, which had been skyrocketing in the past, fell dramatically last year in the United States.

The booming trend of electronic cigarettes has been declining, and teens have been seeing more advertisements against vaping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the number of high school and middle school students using e-cigarettes fell to 2.2 million last year. That is compared to about 3 million the year before.

This is the first decline the CDC has reported since they began tracking teen vaping in 2011.

22News spoke with two teenagers, who said they are not shocked that fewer of their peers are vaping.

“Teenagers get into a trend, and then they get over it, and I think that’s probably what’s happening now,” Amelia Olsen of Whately said.

“It was such a big thing for a short while, I mean it kind of exploded out of nowhere,” Garrett Katt of Rockville, Maryland said. “So, I’m not surprised that it went down, but I definitely still see it.”

Health officials have worried about the popularity of vaping products among teens, and the potential impact the trend may have on adult smoking rates in the future.

Experts say it is too soon to know whether these numbers will continue to drop by the end of the year.