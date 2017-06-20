Fireworks can be dangerous especially to children

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth of July is two weeks away, and firefighters are issuing warnings about the dangers of fireworks.

Despite being illegal in Massachusetts, every year residents bring fireworks in from out of state.

Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor said July 4 is one of the busiest times of the year for fires, and firefighters are asking residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Richard Craven told 22News fireworks can be especially dangerous if children get a hold of them.

“Some of the injuries children get can be amputations of fingers, hands, severe burns,” Sergeant Richard Craven of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News.

Craven also warns parents to keep in mind sparklers can burn as high as 18-hundred degrees, and can catch fire to clothing and hair, causing severe burns.