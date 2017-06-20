FBI offers reward for info on alleged gang leader in Massachusetts

The FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of an alleged gang leader in eastern Massachusetts.

The FBI Boston Division said 28-year-old Steven Touch is charged with murder in the first degree, home invasion, attempt to commit armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

Touch, an alleged leader of the Young Bloods gang, is described as a Cambodian male with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He is 5’7 and weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Touch also has six tattoos; the word “Blood” on his right upper arm, the word “Mayhem” on his right neck, a baby footprint on his right neck, the letter “Y” with the word “Young” underneath his right inner forearm, the letter “B” with the word “Blood” underneath, on his left forearm, and the word “Touch” on his left hand.

“Mr. Touch is considered armed and dangerous, so members of the public should not approach him,” Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division stated in a news release.

You are asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s North Shore Gang Task Force at (857) 386-2000, if you have seen or have information about the suspect.