FBI offers reward for info on alleged gang leader in Massachusetts

Touch is considered armed and dangerous

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: FBI Boston Division

The FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of an alleged gang leader in eastern Massachusetts.

The FBI Boston Division said 28-year-old Steven Touch is charged with murder in the first degree, home invasion, attempt to commit armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

Touch, an alleged leader of the Young Bloods gang, is described as a Cambodian male with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He is 5’7 and weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Touch also has six tattoos; the word “Blood” on his right upper arm, the word “Mayhem” on his right neck, a baby footprint on his right neck, the letter “Y” with the word “Young” underneath his right inner forearm, the letter “B” with the word “Blood” underneath, on his left forearm, and the word “Touch” on his left hand.

“Mr. Touch is considered armed and dangerous, so members of the public should not approach him,” Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division stated in a news release.

You are asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s North Shore Gang Task Force at (857) 386-2000, if you have seen or have information about the suspect.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s