Environmental police: Longmeadow resident kept endangered fish in home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow resident is headed to court after police found an endangered fish in their home.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said they seized a living Shortnose Sturgeon, apparently in the bathtub, after police obtained a warrant to search the home, Sunday.

Shortnose Sturgeon’s are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Fishermen told 22news when you obtain a fishing license, a guidebook helps clarify which fish you must catch and release.

“If you’re interested you have to do it the right way,” Brian Boudreau of Belchertown told 22News. “There’s one way, that’s the right way. So when it comes down to length, you gotta know what you’re doing. If you wanna go fishing, you wanna go hunting, you have to know what you’re going for what you want to do and how to do it the right way.”

A list of minimum length and catch and release rules can also be found on the Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife website.