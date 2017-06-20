Endangered fish seized in search of Longmeadow home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow resident has been summonsed to court, after a search by town and environmental police led to the discovery of a fish protected under the Endangered Species Act.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, a shortnose sturgeon was found as police executed a search warrant of a home in Longmeadow Sunday.

The resident’s identity and address have not been made public at this time.

Shortnose sturgeon live in both river and ocean environments, with the area around Holyoke being a particularly well-known habitat for the fish. The United States government considers it to be an endangered species, while the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s “Red List,” classifies them the shortnose sturgeon as a “vulnerable” species, which is one step below endangered.

The numbers of shortnose sturgeon have dropped over the past two centuries, largely due to dam construction and pollution.