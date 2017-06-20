Duro-Last has opened new manufacturing facility in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new manufacturing facility opened in western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Duro-Last Inc. celebrated their grand opening at their facility on Westover Road in Ludlow. The folks at Duro-Last told 22News that their company isn’t just bringing a new manufacturing business to the area, they’re also bringing jobs.

Duro-Last Inc. manufactures custom-fabricated roofing systems. They are headquartered in Michigan, and decided to bring their business to our area in order to expand to the Northeast.

“This facility, as I said, will serve the Northeast, and will employ technicians, manufacturing personal, office, and field, sales, and technical representatives. So it’s a great expansion, and it does create jobs,” said Daniel Murphy, vice chairman of Duro-Last’s board.

The new facility will create 20 to 25 jobs, with hopes of adding another 40 to 60 jobs in two to three years.