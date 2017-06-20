DOT employee finds 1 kilogram of cocaine in shopping center

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee found a large package of cocaine while picking up trash.

Police say the employee was cleaning between a Dicks Sporting Goods store and a DOT property in a Newington shopping plaza when he found the package Thursday afternoon.

Responding officers say the package contained more than 1 kilogram (2.20 pounds) of cocaine.

Police seized the cocaine, and a K-9 unit checked to make sure there were no other drugs in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate.

