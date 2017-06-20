Conversations begin on new Turner Falls H.S. mascot

The name must be non-gender specifics among other criteria's

Barry Kriger By Published:

TURNER FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The conversation has begun to choose a new nickname and mascot for Turners Falls High School.

The Gill Montague Regional school committee last winter decided to remove its Native American mascot, and no longer refer to their sports teams as “The Indians.”

The school committee last month approved criteria for a new mascot.

The name must be non-gender specific, nor represent a group based on race, religion or culture.

The school committee met Tuesday night to discuss the process of choosing a mascot using these criteria.

