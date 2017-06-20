Connecticut teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer Published:
Central High School in Bridgeport (WTNH file)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport teacher is facing a sexual assault charge after reports that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student.

According to Bridgeport police, 31-year-old Laura Ramos, of Milford, was charged with second degree sexual assault Tuesday. Ramos, a teacher at Central High School in Bridgeport, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student, but police did not provide any further information.

Ramos is being held on a $50,000 bond, and has a court date scheduled for June 28th. Police say the arrest was a collaboration of work by Brideport detectives, School Resource Officers, and the Superintendent’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s