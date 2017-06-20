Closing statements expected in Bella Bond murder trial

Michael McCarthy charged with 2 year-old girl's murder

Associated Press Published:
Michael McCarthy pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Boston. Prosecutors say McCarthy killed his girlfriend's daughter, Bella Bond. The girl was known for months as Baby Doe as detectives searched for her identity. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach is coming to a close.

The prosecution and defense are expected to give their closing statements in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy on Tuesday.

The defense rested on Monday without McCarthy taking the stand.

Authorities say McCarthy killed Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter.

McCarthy’s lawyer says the mother, Rachelle Bond, killed the girl. In a plea deal, she pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.

A composite image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media after her body was found in June 2015 as authorities tried to determine her identity.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Bella Bond- Image Credit: CNN

