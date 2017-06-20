Big Y working on final plans to expand Longmeadow store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is making final plans to expand and update its Longmeadow store.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2017 or the franchise will be at risk of losing its lease under the terms of its current landlord, Bliss Williams, LLC.

Big Y has served the Longmeadow community for almost 50 years. In 2000, Big Y master leased the plaza to renovate and upgrade the existing location, as well as work with the current co-tenants for a smooth transition and relocation.

“Big Y is excited to finally be able to offer our Longmeadow shoppers a newly renovated and expanded store with improved offerings, selections and services,” Matt D’Amour, Vice President of Real Estate and Development stated in the release.

Big Y continues to help Alex Bagels with their re-location plans after giving the store a three month extension, providing the bagel shop with services of a local real estate professional. Big Y will also help with equipment and moving.

Alex Bagels extension will last until September 30.