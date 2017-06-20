Beneficial rain is bringing out unwanted insects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re almost at the end of a what’s been a pretty wet spring season. And while the rain is good for the drought, 22News found out how the rain is encouraging pests, a lot of them.

Even though this rain has been extremely beneficial, all the rain we got this spring, might be inviting some unwanted guests. This spring’s wet weather took us out of a year-long extreme drought.

Linda Shumsky, from Springfield, told 22News, “Yeah we did that’s why the greens, and the flowers, and the shrubs, their so beautiful.”

This month we are already past our average rainfall totals by at least an inch and a half. Although the rain helps farmers and family gardens and lawns, it is bringing out some unwanted critters. Mosquitoes and ticks have been an issue this season.

22News talked with American Pest Solutions Entomologist Bob Russell who said he’s seeing more bugs this year.

Russell told 22News, “Spring tail, which is a very usual insect, difficult to treat, it can come in very big numbers, you’ll see hundreds of them on your counter or entry way. Ticks have been amazing this year people have been constantly complaining about ticks, but mosquitoes are really going to be a banner year.”

Standing water attracts mosquitoes. 7-10 days of standing water is the perfect habitat for mosquitoes to multiply. So it’s a good idea to drain any puddles or accumulated water.

To protect your self outside, Russell recommends bug repellent with 8 to 10 percent deet, nothing over 25 percent.