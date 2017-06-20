Barflies drink as bar is robbed

WFLA's John Rogers Published: Updated:
Security footage shows unfazed patrons continue to drink as robbers armed with shotgun and assault rifle hold up Florida bar.

(WFLA) Two armed robbers ran into a Sarasota, Florida bar with guns drawn Sunday and quickly robbed the place while patrons were drinking just feet away.

Security footage shows some of those patrons were so oblivious, they didn’t even realize a robbery was going on right in front of them.

One of the robbers brandished a shotgun and the other carried an assault rifle.

Once inside, the two men shoved their way toward the bar, pushing customers out of their path. They then marched the bartender over to the register with his hands held high.

“One of the bartenders came up to me and said, ‘We’re being robbed. Don’t do anything, just give them the money from the register,'” recalled owner Stephen Acker.

“It happened so quickly, didn’t really have time to panic,” he said.

Acker saw one of the suspects racking his shotgun. He quickly gave them the money.

As all this was going on, most of the patrons didn’t even notice. One man kept drinking just feet away.

“There were people asking for drinks whilst it was going on,” said Acker.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2sOg7HM

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s