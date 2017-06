SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Banners were hung Tuesday celebrating Union Station’s rebirth.

Springfield city officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for the hanging of the banners outside the newly renovated building.

The banners are on Frank B. Murray Street, Lyman Street, and Dwight Street. A formal gala will be held Saturday to celebrate the reopening on Union Station.

Union Station officially opens to the public on Sunday, after being closed for 47 years.

