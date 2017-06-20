Authorities: Couple hid trash bag containing newborn remains

An autopsy will determine whether the baby was born alive

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a woman placed her newborn’s remains in a garbage bag that she and her boyfriend then hid behind his mother’s home.

A Worcester judge on Tuesday ordered Edwin Santiago held on $50,000 bail. He set Jennifer Rheaume’s bail at $1,000. The couple faces charges of disinterment of a body and concealment of the death of a child.

Police say Santiago and Rheaume were arrested Monday after officers found a bag containing the remains. A man had reported an unusual odor. He said the bag “stunk of death.”

Police say an autopsy will determine whether the baby was born alive.

Rheaume’s lawyer says “we’re going to find out that this was nothing more than a very sad story.” It’s unclear if Santiago has an attorney.

