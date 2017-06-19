Whistle-stop tour to rally support for rail link between Springfield, Boston

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts senator is kicking off a statewide whistle-stop tour Monday in support of a rail link from Boston to Springfield.

Senator Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) is scheduled to make his way from Boston to Springfield to rally support for his proposal to study the feasibility and economic benefits of the east to west rail.

The tour begins at Boston’s South Station at 9:00 a.m., then makes stops at train stations in Framingham, Worcester, Palmer, and Springfield.

The whistle-stop tour ends with a rally at the historic Union Station, which is set to open to the public Sunday after being closed for the last 47 years. PVTA, Peter Pan Bus Lines, Amtrak, and Greyhound will all operate out of the newly-renovated Union Station.

The public is invited to attend the Union Station rally at 5:30 p.m.

22News Reporter Tamara Sacharczyk will be traveling with the senator all day, tracing the east to west route. We’ll have full coverage on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

