Victims of deadly Westfield house fire identified

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The two women killed in a house fire in Westfield over the weekend have been identified.

In a release sent to 22News, Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon says the victims of the 40 Park Street fire have been identified as 92-year-old Mary Woodworth and 54-year-old Theresa Woodworth.

The Westfield Fire Department was called to the fire around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Egloff told 22News when firefighters got there, there were no working smoke detectors sounding inside the home. He also said firefighters had a difficult time entering the home due to a large amount of possessions in the way.

Leydon said the fire is being investigated by the Westfield Fire and Police Departments, Massachusetts State Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

