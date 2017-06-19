The Originals – The Feast Of All Sinners Trailer

(CW) – The end of always and forever. The Originals season finale airs this Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springdfield.

In an explosive season finale, the Mikaelsons find themselves out of options as they face the all-powerful and un-killable entity known as The Hollow. With the life of Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) at stake, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) proposes a final, desperate plan – one that will force Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to make the greatest sacrifice their family has ever endured.

Charles Michael Davis also stars. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#413). The original episode airs on June 23, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with THE ORIGINALS Online:

Visit THE ORIGINALS WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheOriginals

Like THE ORIGINALS on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cworiginals

Follow THE ORIGINALS on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cworiginals

Follow THE ORIGINALS on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/theoriginals

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/