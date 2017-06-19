The CW Schedule for June 19-23

(CW) – Here is the schedule for The CW Springfield this week:

MONDAY, JUNE 19

SUPERGIRL – “Survivors” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

HANK AND M’GANN GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER; AN ALIEN FIGHT CLUB RUN BY ROULETTE GRABS SUPERGIRL’S ATTENTION — When Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) investigate the murder of an unregistered alien, the trail leads to an alien fight club run by Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman), the ringmaster who commands aliens to fight in mortal combat for the entertainment of rich humans. While trying to stop the fighting, Supergirl and Martian Manhunter find themselves up against a surprising opponent. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) is thrilled to have found another Martian and tries to get to know M’Gann (guest star Sharon Leal) better. Supergirl takes Mon-El (Chris Wood) under her wing and begins to train him. James Marshall directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#204). The episode originally aired on October 31, 2016.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – “Malcolm Goodwin” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)

NEW EPISODE: GREAT COMEDY BRAINS AT WORK — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY MALCOLM GOODWIN (“iZOMBIE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (415).

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – “Emily Bett Rickards” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)

A COMEDY BULLSEYE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY EMILY BETT-RICKARDS (“ARROW”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (416). The episode airs on September 14, 2016.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

THE FLASH – “The New Rogues” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

WENTWORTH MILLER RETURNS AS CAPTAIN COLD; MIRROR MASTER AND THE TOP BATTLE WITH THE FLASH — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to train Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) and when a new meta human, Mirror Master (guest star Grey Damon), appears on the scene he lets her tag along. Mirror Master has teamed up with his old partner, Top (guest star Ashley Rickards), and is looking for Snart (Wentworth Miller) to even a score. Jesse is quick to join the chase but defies one of Barry’s orders which results in disastrous consequences. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#304). The episode originally aired on October 25, 2016.

iZOMBIE – “Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 1” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

NEW EPISODE: SEASON FINALE PART 1 – When Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brains of someone from Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) past, not only does it have her wanting to sleep with every guy in Seattle, she also begins having some very intimate visions of Ravi. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is faced with a huge decision. Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders and Aly Michalka also star. The episode was written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright & John Enbom and directed by Michael Fields (#312).

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

ARROW – “Penance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

OLIVER STEPS IN FOR DIGGLE — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) team up on a secret mission for Diggle (David Ramsey). Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) finds out and disapproves of the plan and opts to stay behind. When Tobias Church (guest star Chad L. Coleman) launches a deadly assault against the city, Felicity must decide if she wants to send the recruits out sans the Green Arrow. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Brian Ford Sullivan & Oscar Balderrama (#504). The episode originally aired on October 26, 2016.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – “Abominations” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

SURVIVAL — When the Legends discover a time Aberration in 1863, they find themselves fighting for survival during the Civil War with Confederate soldiers who have been turned into zombies. With the Civil War outcome hanging in the balance, Jax (Franz Drameh) must participate in a daring mission by going to a slave plantation with Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) begins to feel the burden of the decisions she has to make as the leader, and Ray (Brandon Routh) struggles to find his purpose on the team. Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell and Nick Zano also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Ray Utarnachitt (#204). The episode originally aired on November 3, 2016.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

SUPERNATURAL – “First Blood” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

THE HUNTERS BECOME THE HUNTED – After being arrested for the attempted assassination of the President of The United States, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must find a way out of an underground, government-run, detention facility in the middle of nowhere. Determined to find her sons, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Castiel (Misha Collins) seek assistance from an unlikely source. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1209). The episode originally aired on January 26, 2017.

SUPERNATURAL – “Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

ANGELS AMONG US – Lily Sunder (guest star Alicia Witt) steeps herself in black magic, honing her powers for over a century, waiting to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must work quickly to stop Castiel (Misha Collins) from becoming her next victim. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1210). The episode originally aired on February 2, 2017.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

NEW: THE ORIGINALS – “The Feast of All Sinners” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

SEASON FINALE: THE END OF ALWAYS AND FOREVER — In an explosive season finale, the Mikaelsons find themselves out of options as they face the all-powerful and un-killable entity known as The Hollow. With the life of Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) at stake, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) proposes a final, desperate plan – one that will force Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to make the greatest sacrifice their family has ever endured. Charles Michael Davis also stars. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#413).

RIVERDALE – “Chapter One: The River’s Edge” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE — As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad Fred’s (Luke Perry) footsteps — despite his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (guest star Sarah Habel). With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Archie must look for a new music mentor and turns to Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) but she is focused solely on her band, Josie and the Pussycats. Weighing heavily on his mind is also his fractured friendship with budding writer Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Meanwhile, girl-next-door Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is anxious to see her crush Archie after being away all summer, but she’s not quite ready to reveal her true feelings to him. And Betty’s nerves, which are hardly soothed by her overbearing mother Alice (Mädchen Amick), aren’t the only thing holding her back. When a new student, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), arrives in town from New York with her mother Hermione (Marisol Nichols), there’s an undeniable spark between her and Archie, but Veronica doesn’t want to risk her new friendship with Betty. And then there’s Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Riverdale’s Queen Bee, who is happy to stir up trouble amongst the others even though she’s keeping a few secrets of her own. Lee Toland Krieger directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#101.) The episode originally aired on January 26, 2017.

